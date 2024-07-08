MP Weather Update: Rain Pounds Chhindwara, Bhind, Monsoon Likely To Pick Up After July 9

photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather remained dry in the state capital on Sunday after two days of light to moderate rainfall. However, high humidity level caused discomfort. The humidity was 95 per cent in the morning and 69 per cent in the evening.

According to meteorological department, a cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal will bring rain from July 9, which may continue till weekend.

In last 24 hours, rain pounded Chhindwara (Mohkhed-128 mm), Bhind (Gormi-99 mm), Datia and Shivpuri district.

Thunderstorm and rain occurred in Gwalior, Chambal, Sagar, Rewa, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Bhopal, Raisen, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Burhanpur, Agar, Ratlam, Dewas, Neemuch, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa and Alirajpur district in last 24 hours.

The department has issued an alert for heavy rain with lightning in Katni, Gwalior, North Shivpuri, Niwari (Orchha), Umaria (Bandhavgarh), Maihar, Rewa, Sidhi, Shahdol (Bansagar Dam).

Moderate thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur in Ashoknagar, Morena, Datia (Ratangarh, Kuno National Park, South Sagar, north-east Raisen, Panna (tiger reserve), north Tikamgarh, Satna, Mauganj, Sanjay Dubri National Park, south Shahdol, Jabalpur, Singrauli in next 24 hours.

Likewise, light thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur in Guna, east Shivpuri, south Vidisha, Dewas, south-west Sehore, Betul, Chhindwara, Damoh, Khargone, Barwani, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Bhind, Sheopur Kalan, Chhatarpur, Seoni, Anuppur (Amarkantak), Narsingpur, Balaghat, Mandla (Kanha) and Dindori.

According to meteorological department, many systems are active, which will trigger rainfall in Madhya Pradesh. The seasonal monsoon trough is well established. This feature is the main trigger for rainfall. Currently, the trough is lying north of its normal position and also in the lower layers of atmosphere.

An active cyclonic circulation over north and central Pakistan and adjoining Punjab region is keeping the trough slightly north of its normal position. Also, there are small-scale closed and compact circulations embedded in the trough.