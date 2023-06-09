MP Weather Update: Rain Likely In 16 Districts In Next 24 Hours

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even as people battled intense heat in major parts of Madhya Pradesh including Bhopal, rain brought much required respite in certain pockets of the state on Thursday, the day Monsoon arrived in Kerala.

Bhopal recorded 40.6 degrees Celsius day temperature while the minimum temperature was 27.4 degrees Celsius. Yellow alert has been issued for rain and thundershowers in districts like Sheopurkalan, Dhar, Raisen, Betul, Bhind, Rajgarh, Khandwa, Vidisha, Sagar, Ashok Nagar, Burhanpur, Ujjain, Chhindwara, Anuppur, Dindori and Damoh in next 24 hours.

Western disturbance is moving across the Western Himalayas. A trough is extending from Chhattisgarh to north interior Karnataka.

Light to moderate rains occurred over parts of west Madhya Pradesh. Light rain occurred over parts of East Madhya Pradesh.

According to the meteorological department, southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala on Thursday against the normal date of June 1. Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Karnataka and some more parts of southwest, Central and northeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of northeastern states during next 48 hours.

Maximum temperature recorded at various places are as follow

Cities max temp (deg/cel)

Damoh 43.5

Tikamgarh 43.0

Khajuraho 42.8

Khargone 42.8

Umaria 42.0

Sidhi 42.0

Sagar 41.9

Satna 41.8

Mandla 41.8

Jabalpur 41.8

Guna 41.8

Nowgong 41.5

Malanjkhand 41.5

Ratlam 41.0

Bhopal 40.6

Narmadapuram 40.6

Chhindwara 40.4