MP Weather Update: Rain, Lightning May Continue To Lash Several Dist, Heatwave With Hot Night Condition To Prevail

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Continuous moisture feeding with the advancement of monsoon toward the central parts of the country led to light rain, lightning with speedy wind in many parts of the state. The monsoon is expected to hit the state by June 15-20, according to the meteorological department officials.

Meanwhile, an orange alert for heatwave as well as hot nights has been issued in Niwari, Datia, Singrauli, Sidhi, Umaria, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Maihar, Shahdol and Dindori districts.

Moreover, rain, lightning with speedy wind at 50 km/h is likely in Narmadapuram, Harda, Betul, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Dewas, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Katni, Balaghat, Mandla, Damoh, Sagar, Pandhurna, Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Ashok Nagar, Shivpuri, Sheopurkalan and Panna districts.

At the temperature front, Bhopal recorded a day temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius and a night temperature of 29.4. Indore recorded 40.1 day temperature and 26.3 night temperature.

Favourable conditions for the onset of monsoon over some more parts of the central Arabian sea, the remaining parts of the South Arabian sea, Lakshadweep and Kerala, some parts of Karnataka, some more parts of Tamil Nadu and southwest and central Bay of Bengal will prevail in the next two days. This system leads to moisture feeding to Madhya Pradesh.

Western disturbance is seen as a trough in the middle tropospheric westerly winds. A trough from west Uttar Pradesh extends up to West Assam across southeast Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal. A cyclonic circulation is over southwest Rajasthan. A cyclonic circulation is over coastal Andhra Pradesh. A cyclonic circulation is over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal.

Places Day temp ( Degree Celsius)

Niwari 45.1

Chhatarpur 45.0

Shivpuri 44.0

Tikamgarh 44.0

Nowgong 43.8

Gwalior 43.5

Singrauli 43.4

Guna 43.4

Khajuraho 43.2

Rajgarh 42.9

Damoh 42.5

Sidhi 42.4

Rewa 42.4

Shahdol 42.3

Ashok Nagar 42.2

Ratlam 42.0