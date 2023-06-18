MP Weather Update: Rain In Western Part, Heat Wave In East In Next 24 Hrs

Representative Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal received light, sporadic rain on Sunday evening, offering relief from intense heat. The weather turned cloudy in the afternoon, signaling that it may rain soon.

According to meteorological department, monsoon may take a week more to arrive, Madhya Pradesh will receive rain this week.

Western part is likely to receive rain accompanied by thunder in next 24 hours. Eastern part may face the brunt of severe heat wave.

A yellow alert has been issued for rain and thundershower for Mandsaur, Neemuch, Sheopurkalan, Bhind, Morena, Dhar, Ratlam, Ujjain, Shajapur and Agar. Heat wave is likely in Sidhi, Rewa, Narsinghpur and Balaghat.

According to meteorological department, depression is present over Central parts of Rajasthan. It will continue to move in the east-northeast direction and may get weakened into a well-marked low pressure. A trough is extending from sub-Himalayan West Bengal to south Odisha across Jharkhand. A cyclonic circulation exists over south-east Bay of Bengal.