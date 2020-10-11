MP Weather Update: Rain in Jabalpur, other divisions likely

Rain occurred in Jabalpur, Hoshangabad and Shahdol division on Sunday where it may continue for more days. It will delay withdrawal of monsoon as meteorological department had forecast onset of winter in early October this year.

Many places recorded rainfall in last 24 hours in the state. Amarkantak recorded 4 cm rainfall while Umereh and Chhinaudi recorded 2 cm each. Amarpur, Bajag, Dindori, Kewalari, Bichhiya and Prabhatpatam and Launji recorded 1 cm rainfall.

A depression in Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify and heavy rain may occur at isolated places over coastal areas. It will move towards east Madhya Pradesh and adjoining state like Chhattisgarh.

The well marked low pressure area over east central and adjoining south east Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression over west central Bay and lay centred about 370 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. It is likely to intensify further into a deep depression during next 24 hours, which may cause rainfall.