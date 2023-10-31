MP Weather Update: No Severe Cold Expected Till November 20 In State

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There is no forecast of severe cold in Bhopal till November 20. There are two Western Disturbances active in North India. Meteorologists said that there is severe cold in December and January. Before this, a slight cold started from October, while the mercury started falling from the first week of November.

Senior meteorologist HS Pandey said that a Western Disturbance is becoming active in Northern India on November 1. At the same time, the second western disturbance will be active on November 4 or 5. Its effect will not be seen in Bhopal or Madhya Pradesh. Due to this, there will not be much drop in temperature till November 15. The weather will remain the same till November 20. There will be heat during the day and slight cold at night.

Mercury will reach 11-12 degrees in the second week of November

The Meteorological Department estimated that in the second week of November the night temperature in Bhopal will come down to 11 to 12 degrees. The mercury will drop further. Cold will come in its full glory only in December.

Effect of cold as per trend in October

There is a trend of rain in October in Bhopal, light cold at night and heat during the day. This time the weather also remained the same. From October 24 to 30, the mercury dropped to around 32 degrees during the day and 15 degrees at night. There will be similar weather on Tuesday also. According to the Meteorological Department, the night of October 31, 2021 was the coldest in 10 years. The mercury was recorded at 13 degrees.

Day temperature in Bhopal is 32.3 degrees, lowest in Pachmarhi

Talking about day temperature on Monday, the maximum temperature in Bhopal was 32.3 degrees. The temperature in Guna, Gwalior, Damoh, Narsinghpur was 34 degrees or more. On the other hand, the lowest temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees in Pachmarhi, 28.5 degrees in Betul and 28.1 degrees in Maljkhand. There has also been a decline in night mercury in many cities. Among these, the lowest temperature of 11 degrees was recorded in Pachmarhi. Meteorologists said that in forested and rocky areas the nights are cold and the days are hot.

