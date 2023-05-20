MP Weather Update: No relief this weekend as Nautapa begins with heat wave

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the scorching heat of Nautapa sets in, MP is experiencing high temperatures and heat wave conditions in various cities.

Meteorologists predict a dry weather pattern for Saturday and Sunday.

As per report of Dainik Bhaskar, Gwalior, Ratlam, Guna, Chhatarpur, Sagar, and Tikamgarh are particularly affected, along with Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Ujjain. However, relief is on the horizon as the weather is expected to change in the coming days.

According to the Meteorological Department, a local system is currently active in the region, causing increased wind speeds and occasional light rain in several districts. The impact of this weather system is expected to diminish by Saturday.

The weather forecast for the next three days indicates a continuation of the heat wave in certain cities until May 21, with the aforementioned regions experiencing high temperatures. However, from May 22, a phase of light rain is expected to commence. The Meteorological Department predicts changes in weather patterns in cities such as Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopurkalan, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Satna, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Chhatarpur, and Tikamgarh between May 22 and 23.

Currently, two weather systems are active in the area, including a Western Disturbance in North India and a cyclonic circulation over East Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, a trough extends from East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha to Telangana, bringing moisture to the region. After a brief period of clear weather for two days, another weather system is expected to become active from May 22-23, potentially lasting until May 27-28. This system will bring light rain and cloudy weather to the state.

On Friday, Bhopal experienced intense heat, with the temperature rising throughout the day. However, with the activation of the local weather system, changes in weather conditions are anticipated in the afternoon. Furthermore, from May 22-23, a period of rain and clouds is expected to bring relief from the heat.

While certain cities faced scorching temperatures, Umaria witnessed light rain. Khajuraho recorded the highest temperature at 43.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Khandwa at 42.1 degrees Celsius. Bhopal recorded a temperature of 40.7 degrees Celsius, Indore 39.3 degrees Celsius, Gwalior 41.1 degrees Celsius, and Jabalpur 40.1 degrees Celsius. Umaria, Ujjain, Shivpuri, Satna, Sagar, Rewa, Mandla, Guna, and Dhar also experienced temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.