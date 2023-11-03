 MP Weather Update: Night Temp Rises Slightly, Fluctuations To Continue Till Next Week
Due to active Western Disturbance in Northern India, there is heat during the day and mild cold at night.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 05:19 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The night temperature in Bhopal has increased by 1.8 degrees in just 24 hours. Meteorologists said that there will be fluctuations in mercury for the next one week, but from November 20, the temperature will start falling and the cold will increase.

HS Pandey, senior scientist of IMD Bhopal, said, the state usually experiences severe cold in December and January. During this time, the mercury reaches below 4 degrees even in Bhopal. Similar weather patterns will be seen this year as well. Due to active Western Disturbance in Northern India, there is heat during the day and mild cold at night.

Meteorologist Prakash Dhawale said that the night temperature in Bhopal may come down to 10 to 11 degrees by the end of the week. The temperature will remain around 30 degrees during the day.

Week wise weather

In the second week of November, there are chances of slight drop in day temperature as compared to the first week. The night temperature may remain 0.5 degrees higher than normal, so there will not be too much cold.

Meanwhile in the third week, the weather will take a turn and there is a possibility of cloudy skies for one or two days, however with no chance of drizzle. Night temperatures may increase due to cloud cover.

In the last week, there may be fog in the morning for two or three days. There is a possibility of a slight drop in day temperature as well.

