MP Weather Update: Monsoon Weakens In State, New System Likely After 3-4 Days

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a break, the city received light rain on Friday afternoon providing much relief from humid sweltering weather.

However, the monsoon has become weak after passing over a trough from Madhya Pradesh. A cyclonic circulation has become weak due to passing over a trough from Madhya Pradesh, the weather office said. A new system is likely to be formed within the next three to four days and then monsoon is expected to gain momentum, the official said.

According to the meteorological department, heavy rain with lightning is likely to occur over Tikamgarh, Niwari (Orchha), Chhatarpur (Khajuraho), Panna (Tiger Reserve), Damoh and Harda.

Moderate Rain with lightning is likely over Satna (Chitrakoot), Ashoknagar, Bhopal, Sagar, Khandwa, Khargone, Betul, Guna, Rajgarh, Dewas, Seoni, Balaghat, Umaria (Bandhavgarh), Shahdol, Katni, Shivpuri, Datia (Ratangarh).

Light Thunderstorm with lightning is likely over Vidisha (Udayagiri), Raisen (Bimbetka and Sanchi), Sehore, Ratlam, Shajapur, Agarmalwa, Ujjain (Mahakaleshwar), Barwani, Indore, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna (Pench), Jabalpur (Bhedaghat), Narmadapuram (Pachmarhi), Narsinghpur, Mandla (Kanha), Dindori, Anuppur (Amarkantak), Rewa, Sidhi (Bandsagar Dam), Singrauli, Sheopur.

State logs 6% deficit in monsoon

Madhya Pradesh has received 6% less rainfall than normal during the ongoing monsoon season so far. The state has so far received 225.4mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 239.8mm during this period. Western region recorded a 2% surplus as it has already recorded 220.1mm rains against the seasonal normal of 216.7mm during this time. Eastern region recorded 14% deficit rainfall recording 232.2mm †rainfall against the seasonís normal rainfall of 269.7mm.