MP Weather Update: Monsoon To Bid Goodbye After 1st Week; Temperature Will Start To Drop From Oct 10

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Monsoon is on its way out in Madhya Pradesh. October-- counted in the post monsoon season, will witness mixed weather. There may be scorching heat during the day and slight coolness late at night or early morning. Skies can be a bit cloudy for two or three days in the first week of October bringing drizzle at some places.

The temperature has also reached 30 to 33 degrees celsius. After 15 days the nights will start getting cooler. Day temperature may start decreasing after 21 days i.e. in the last week of October.

There was light drizzle in Balaghat and Mandla districts on Sunday. Skies were sunny in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain and other districts of the state.

According to the Meteorological Department, due to the system being active from the Bay of Bengal, it is raining in the eastern part of the state – Jabalpur, Shahdol, Rewa divisions.

Monsoon has departed from two districts

The monsoon season has ended from Morena and Sheopur of the state. There may also be departure from Ujjain, Gwalior and Chambal divisions in the next 2 to 3 days.

The season will depart from the entire state before October 10. Monsoon entered MP on June 24 and became active in the entire state on June 25.

Meteorologist HS Pandey said that the monsoon period lasts from June to September. Accordingly, the monsoon season is over.

Weather in last 24 hours

Sidhi received 0.29 inches of rain. It also rained 0.11 inches in Malajkhand, 0.007 inches in Satna.

Light drizzle occurred in Jabalpur, Balaghat and Mandla districts.

The day temperature in Ujjain was more than 36 degrees.

The mercury remained more than 35 degrees in Gwalior, Guna, Ratlam.

3% more rainfall in the western part of the state.

New weather in October

Second week: There is a slight drop in day and night temperatures this week as compared to the first week. There will be a possibility of wind speed increasing slightly during the day.

Third week: Compared to the first and second weeks, there is a possibility of a drop of one to three degrees in the night temperature this week. The night temperature may also fall below 20 degrees for two or three days.

Fourth week: This week there may be a rosy coolness. The night temperature may also be two-three degrees lower than normal. It is expected to reach below 16 degrees also.

Rain records in districts

The district with highest rainfall is Narsinghpur. There has been 51.75 inches of rainfall here, which is 125% of overall rainfall. Whereas, the normal rainfall here is 41.40 inches.

The rainfall figure in Bhind reached 141%. The normal rainfall of Bhind is 24.11 inches. This time it has rained 34.22 inches so far.

In Jabalpur, Sehore, Raisen, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Dindori, Niwari, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Harda, Betul and Anuppur, the figure is 40 inches or more.

Districts with less rainfall

Satna has received the least rainfall of 23.62 inches. 23.81 inches of water fell in Ashok Nagar.

Rewa and Sidhi districts have also received less rainfall.

(Rain from June 1 to October 1)

