MP Weather Update: Mild Chills, No Rain Expected For Festivities In State

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): This Dussehra in Madhya Pradesh, there won't be any intense cold or rain to stop the festivities. The mornings and evenings may feel a bit chilly, but the celebrations are likely to go on without any weather-related hindrances.

Senior meteorologist H S Pandey explained that while the Western Disturbance is currently active in North India, its impact won't be felt in Madhya Pradesh. Therefore, there are no expectations of rainfall. Clouds will linger, but temperatures will remain relatively stable without significant fluctuations. Towards the end of October, another Western Disturbance is expected to become active, which may bring about a change in weather conditions.

This Sunday, various cities across Madhya Pradesh experienced similar weather conditions with daytime temperatures staying below 32 degrees Celsius. The lowest recorded temperature was 28 degrees Celsius in Pachmarhi. Betul saw temperatures at 29.5 degrees, while Malajkhand in Balaghat recorded 28.3 degrees Celsius.

Bhopal recorded a high of 33.9 degrees Celsius, while Indore reached 32.8 degrees Celsius. Other cities such as Gwalior and Jabalpur saw temperatures at 33.7 and 31.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. Ujjain experienced temperatures at 34.5 degrees Celsius.

In several districts, including Kharagpur, Dhar, Chhindwara, Nogawan, Rewa, Satna, Sivani, and Umaria, temperatures remained below 32 degrees Celsius. During the night, temperatures dropped further with Pachmarhi recording the lowest at 14.2 degrees Celsius, and Malajkhand recorded 15.5 degrees Celsius. Most cities experienced nighttime temperatures below 20 degrees.

October has shown a mix of weather trends, with the beginning of the month experiencing unseasonable heat in several cities, almost akin to the months of March and April. In some districts, temperatures soared beyond 37 degrees Celsius.

