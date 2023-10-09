MP Weather Update: Mercury To Start Dropping In Next 5 Days As Winters Knock From October 15

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The change is weather is visible in Madhya Pradesh and the state. The first Western Disturbance of the season started in North India. The disturbances may cause rain in the northern mountains.

As an after effect, a slight cold would be experienced in central Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain. The night temperature may increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius. Meteorologists say that after October 15, the night temperature will fall again and a slight cold will be felt by the state.

Night temperature drops

The night temperature can reach 10 degrees at the end of October in Naugaon-Khajuraho and Pachmarhi of Chhatarpur district including Gwalior-Chambal division. At present the night temperature here is between 15 to 17 degrees.

The mercury will rise once after the departure of monsoon in Madhya Pradesh. This means that the temperature is expected to remain up to 30 degrees in many districts of the state for a few days. However, after October 15, people are expected to get relief from the heat. After which a slight cold will be experienced by the state.

This year the rainfall records have been broken in Madhya Pradesh. But now the monsoon is about to depart soon. Before that, the day temperature will rise due to sunlight and will increase the temperature in many districts. During this period, there is a danger of cholera and seasonal diseases increasing due to humidity.

Hottest day in Gwalior division

In October, there is a trend of heat during the day and pink cold at night. This time too it seems to be the same. It is still hot during the day in many cities of the state, but the mercury has reached below 20 degrees at night. Talking about day temperature, Gwalior division is the hottest in the state. The temperature in Gwalior was 36.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The mercury remained above 36 degrees in Shivpuri, Guna.

The day temperature in Bhopal reached 35.2 degrees, while it was 34 degrees in Indore. The temperature was 34.8 degrees in Jabalpur, 36.4 degrees in Khajuraho and 36 degrees in Satna. The lowest day temperature was recorded in Pachmarhi at 29 degrees.

Monsoon bids farewell to these districts of the state today

Monsoon may depart from Madhya Pradesh today. Monsoon has not yet departed from 9 districts of Jabalpur, Rewa and Shahdol divisions.

First of all, the monsoon departed from Morena and Sheopur. After this, monsoon also departed from Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Guna, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Agar, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Jhabua and Dhar districts.

Also from Bhopal, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Katni, Damoh, Sagar, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Chhindwara, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Dewas, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Khargone, Barwani and Alirajpur districts, the monsoon has gone.

