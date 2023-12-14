MP Weather Update: Mercury Continues To Dip; Rajgarh Records Coldest Night

Representative pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cold winds have increased the chill in Madhya Pradesh. There was fog in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Indore, Ujjain, Guna and other cities on Thursday morning. The sun shone at 8 o'clock, the brightness remained dull. Due to active Western Disturbance in North India, many cities of the state will have cloudy skies for the next two days on December 14 and 15.

Rajgarh had the coldest night in the state for the second consecutive day. The mercury here was recorded at 6.8 degrees on Wednesday night. In Pachmarhi it was 8.4 degrees. The lowest temperature in Rajgarh on Tuesday night was 7.6 degrees. The minimum temperature was 8 degrees in Naugaon, 8.6 in Rewa, 9 in Sidhi, 9.1 in Jabalpur, 9.2 in Mandla, 9.3 in Gwalior, 9.4 in Raisen, Satna and Malajkhand, 9.5 degrees in Datia. Narmadapuram had the highest minimum temperature of 14.8 degrees.

Raisen, Pachmarhi and Malajkhand were the coldest during the day on Wednesday. The day temperature here remained between 22-23 degrees. The maximum temperature was 25.8 degrees in Bhopal, 25.2 degrees in Indore, 26.6 degrees in Gwalior, 25.5 degrees in Ujjain and 24.5 degrees Celsius in Jabalpur.

Meteorologist Ashfaq Hussain said that due to Western Disturbance in North India, there will be light clouds in Madhya Pradesh. However, the cloud is at a high altitude. Therefore there is no possibility of rain. Due to clouds it will be cool even during the day. After the western disturbance passes, the effect of cold may increase again.