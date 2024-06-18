MP Weather Update: Light Rain In Chhatarpur Brings Respite From Blistering Heat

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Light rain showers lashed Chhatarpur and its adjoining areas on Monday evening, which brought a respite from the blistering heat baking the district for a month and a half.

The rain showers began dripping at around 3:30 pm on Monday, and the mercury dipped to pleasant levels. The weather department has predicted for the situation to persist in the district till June 20. The officials at the weather department have also raised the possibility of monsoons striking Chhatarpur by June 22.

After the light rain showers struck Chhatarpur, kids were seen rejoicing under the rains, while the power supply was disrupted at the district headquarters. The rains were accompanied by storms, owing to which several trees were uprooted too. A tree in the town fell on the car of a sub-inspector (SI) of police, owing to which it was damaged. No casualties or fatalities were, however, reported in the incident.

The light rain showers blew the lid off the laxity being exercised by the Harpalpur municipality in maintaining hygiene. Following the showers, the dirty water from the drains began flowing on the roads of the town, whereas, the municipality officials had been claiming that drains are cleaned in the town every week.