MP Weather Update: Incessant downpour in state, Bhopal reports 8cm of rainfall

Incessant rain lashed Madhya Pradesh for the second consecutive day on Friday. Bhopal has recorded 8cm rain in last 24 hours. Owing to a trough, formed due to low pressure area in Bay of Bengal, monsoon remained active across the state.

Many low lying areas of Bhopal witnessed waterlogging and inundation. Sluice gates were opened after rivers, dams and reservoirs overflowed due to excess inflow of rainwater in catchment areas.

Heavy rainfall was recorded at various places, including Rewa, Shahdol, Sagar, Bhopal, Hoshangabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Gawalior and Chambal divisions experienced heavy rain in the last 24 hours. Itarsi recorded 14cm rainfall while Ghodadongri, Babai, Pali, Lanji and Narsingpur recorded 11cm rainfall each in the last 24 hours.