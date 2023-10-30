MP Weather Update: Hot Days, Cool Nights Continue In Gwalior, Bhopal & More; Chill Likely From Nov 6

MP Weather Update: Hot Days, Cool Nights Continue In Gwalior, Bhopal & More; Severe Cold Expected From November 6 | FP Photo/ Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather in Madhya Pradesh is switching between hot and cold during the day and night due to a change in direction of wind. Gwalior is hot during the day, while it becomes cool at night. Similar weather conditions are prevailing in Bhopal, Jabalpur and Ujjain. Meteorologists said that the weather pattern will remain like this till the first week of November followed by severe cold.

Senior meteorologist HS Pandey said that active western disturbances have returned in northern India. On the other hand, wind speed is different during day and night. North-east and north-westerly winds are blowing at night, while during the day the direction is south-westerly, due to which the effect of heat is visible.

A western disturbance is expected to become active again on November 2 causing hot weather during the day and slightly cold weather at night. The system is not expected to cause rain anywhere in the state.

Pachmarhi remains coldest

Pachmarhi is the coldest hill station of the state. The night temperature has reached 11 degrees. The mercury was 11.2 degrees on Saturday-Sunday night. Whereas on Sunday the temperature was recorded at 27.6 degrees during the day.

Gwalior is the hottest during the day. The maximum temperature reached 34.2 degrees on Sunday, while the temperature at night was 15 degrees.

Meanwhile in Bhopal, the maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 32.6 degrees and the temperature at night was 15.4 degrees.

