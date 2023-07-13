MP Weather Update: High Rainfall Alert In Indore-Ujjain, Vidisha Villages Near Flood-Like Situation

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is on high alert as a severe rainfall warning has been issued for the Indore-Ujjain region. Indore, Dhar, Ratlam, Mandsaur, and Neemuch may experience rainfall of up to 8 inches in the next 24 hours. Additionally, 29 districts in the state are expected to receive heavy rainfall.

As per the Meteorological department, the recent cyclonic circulation over the Gwalior-Chambal region has now moved towards Uttar Pradesh, while the monsoon is passing through eastern Madhya Pradesh.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, due to the influence of Arabian Sea winds in the southwest and Bay of Bengal winds in the southeast, several districts in the state are witnessing heavy to very heavy rainfall. This weather pattern is expected to continue for the next 48 hours.

Flooding has been reported in areas such as Shajapur and Begamganj, while rivers like Narmada and Parvati have witnessed a rise in water levels.

In Vidisha, around 20 villages in the Sironj, Kurwai, and Ganjbasoda areas have been affected by flood-like situations, with the most damage reported in the villages of Madoukhedi, Imlia, and Fatehpur.

Continuous rainfall has disrupted normal life and caused waterlogging in several regions. Furthermore, areas like Indore and Baitul have experienced excessive rainfall, leading to incidents of waterfalls and drowning accidents. The local authorities are monitoring the situation closely.