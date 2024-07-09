MP Weather Update: Heavy Rains Lash State; Alert Issued For 18 Districts

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh continues to experience a spell of heavy rain, with several districts receiving substantial rainfall on Monday. Betul recorded the highest rainfall at 42 mm (1.7 inches), while Khajuraho saw 1.25 inches of rain.

Bhopal also experienced significant downpours. Rainfall was recorded in other regions including Malanjkhand in Balaghat, Narmadapuram, Indore, Khandwa, Khargone, Pachmarhi in Narmadapuram, and Ujjain.

Read Also MP: Balaghat Police Gun Down LWE Member Carrying Rs 14L Bounty

The ongoing heavy rainfall can be attributed to a cyclonic circulation and a trough line passing through Madhya Pradesh, creating a strong rain system currently active in the state. Gwalior-Chambal has been experiencing continuous heavy rains for the past four days.

On Monday, over 15 districts recorded rainfall, and an alert has been issued for heavy rains in 18 districts on Tuesday, including Sheopur, Chhindwara, and Shivpuri. Moreover, Indore saw sunlight for the first time in six days on Tuesday.

What does IMD tell us?

India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhopal, reported that in the last 48 hours, over 30 districts in Madhya Pradesh received rainfall. The cyclonic circulation remains active over North-East and South Rajasthan, while the monsoon trough has shifted further down, passing through Raisen and Mandla in Madhya Pradesh.

These weather systems are responsible for the widespread heavy rainfall across the state, a phase expected to continue for the next week.

Planes diverted due to bad weather

Due to a sudden change in weather, four flights en route to Mumbai from Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Ahmedabad were unable to land and were subsequently diverted to Indore. According to airport sources, these flights arrived sequentially at Indore Airport between 3:30 and 4:15 AM. Following their arrival, passengers remained seated on the planes, awaiting further instructions.