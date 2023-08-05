MP Weather Update: Heavy Rains Continue In State, Red Alert For Very Heavy Rainfall

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rains witnessed in various parts of the state in the couple of days. Cities like Jabalpur, Shahdol, Umaria, Raisen, Damoh recorded very heavy rainfall in last 24 hours. The District administrations have declared holidays in schools in Jabalpur and Shahdol due to heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, more gates of the Bargi Dam were opened in Jabalpur districts.

According to state flood control cell, the NDRF and the SDRF teams were pressed for rescue operation in various districts like Morena, Tikamgarh, Shivpuri, Jhabua, Rewa, Sagar, Rewa, Panna and Niwari. Two operations also continued in Morena.

Consistent rainfall triggered water-logging in several areas of the state capital on Friday. The areas which witnessed flooding of rainwater were Mandi (Karond), Karond area, Shiv Nagar, Samantar Road(Nadra Bus stand) and Berasia.

The water level in Upper Lake reached 1664.5ft while its Full Tank Level (FTL) is 1666.80ft. So, it is just 2.5ft away from FTL. For the last two days, the city witnessed consistent rainfall.

In last 24 hours, Jabera recorded 280mm rainfall while Ajaygarh and Bhander recorded 220mm rainfall. Similarly, Narsinghpur recorded 180mm rainfall and Orcha, Piparia recorded 170mm each. Tamia and Udaipura recorded 160mm rainfall each. Panna, Raipura recorded 150 mm each.

Red alert for very heavy rains has been issued for many districts like Panna, Damoh, Niwari, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Ashok Nagar, Shivpuri, Narsinghpur, Sagar, Chhatarpur and Tikamgarh.

Similarly, yellow alert for heavy rains has also been issued to districts like Bhopal, Betul, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Dewas, Shajapur, Gwalior, Sheopurkalan, Satna, Rewa, Shahdol, Umaria, Katni, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Rajgarh and Guna.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)