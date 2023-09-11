MP Weather Update: Heavy Rains Bring Relief To The State Amidst Looming Drought

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State has been experiencing a six-day spell of continuous rainfall, alleviating the looming threat of drought. On Sunday, rain was recorded in 16 districts across the state.

Heavy rainfall alerts have been issued for 22 districts, including Bhopal, Narmadapuram, and Rewa. Light showers are also expected in other districts.

According to the weather department, another weather system is set to become active from September 12-13 and will remain active until September 20. This means the state can expect rainfall over the next week.

According to local reports, Madhya Pradesh has witnessed an overall 14% deficit in rainfall. The eastern region has received 10% less rainfall, while the western part has seen a 14% deficit. The state should have received around 33.95 inches of rainfall from June 1 to September 10, but it received only 29.77 inches.

Narsinghpur has seen the highest rainfall with approximately 44.88 inches recorded so far, and more is expected. Sivani has received over 39.96 inches, while Mandla and Dindori-Jabalpur have seen over 39 inches of rainfall. Anuppur and Chhindwara have also received over 36 inches of rain.

Indore has received over 35 inches of rainfall. Raisen, Narmadapuram, Balaghat, Katni, Panna, Sagar, Shahdol, and Umaria have all received 35 inches or more.

Some districts with less rainfall include Ashoknagar, Badwani, Gwalior, Khandwa, Khargone, Mandsaur, and Morena, with rainfall measuring around 20 inches or less.

The state's capital, Bhopal, can expect moderate to heavy rainfall, while other districts in the region will also experience precipitation.

Indore might see light rainfall with occasional heavy spells.

Gwalior is likely to witness sporadic heavy rainfall.

Jabalpur may experience light rain with the possibility of heavy spells.

While Ujjain can expect light to moderate showers.

