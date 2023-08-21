MP Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Alert In State As Multiple Weather Systems Activate

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As of now, three weather systems are active in Madhya Pradesh. On Monday, there could be heavy rainfall in the districts of Bhopal and Ujjain regions. In Indore, there's a prediction of scattered showers.

Accoridng to Dainik Bhaskar, an alert for heavy rainfall has been issued in 16 districts including Ratlam and Chhindwara. At Narmada Dam's Tawa gates, water is being released through three gates. Meanwhile, the Indira Sagar Dam in Khandwa has reached its full capacity.

Senior meteorologist Dr Ved Prakash Singh explained that low-pressure areas were active in the eastern, northern, and Chhattisgarh parts of the state. Additionally, there was a cyclonic circulation.

On Sunday, it moved towards the central parts of the state, leading to rainfall in the Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain regions. There was also good rainfall in the eastern parts.

Currently, the weather system has weakened. In the next 24 hours, it will become weaker and change to a cyclonic circulation. This will have an impact on northern Madhya Pradesh. The southern parts will experience a decrease in rainfall.

According to meteorological department, Ratlam recorded 78mm rainfall while Betul recorded 39.8mm. Guna recorded 37.8mm and Rewa recorded 27.4mm rainfall.

The Next 24 Hours In MP

Heavy Rainfall: Vidisha, Raisen, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Ujjain, Shajapur, Mandsaur, Agar-Malwa, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Chhindwara, Seoni, Panna, Sagar, Chhatarpur.

Light Rainfall: Bhopal, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Dewas, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Satna, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narasimhapur, Mandla, Balaghat, Damoh, Tikamgarh, and Niwadi.

Bhopal: There's a possibility of light rainfall in Bairasia, Arera Hills, Bairagarh, and Kolar.

Indore: Weather will be changing, but heavy rainfall is not expected.

Gwalior: Clouds will remain, and chances of scattered showers are anticipated.

Jabalpur: Light rainfall is possible. Similar weather is expected in the region as well.

Ujjain: An alert for heavy rainfall has been issued. Intermittent heavy showers are possible in the district

