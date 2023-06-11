MP Weather Update: Heat Wave, Rain Likely In State

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Intense heat continued to prevail in Bhopal and other parts of the state on Sunday. Rain and heat wave are likely to occur in state in next 24 hours, according to meteorological department.

On Sunday, Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 29 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded day temperature of 38.3 degrees Celsius while its night temperature was 25.6 degrees Celsius.

Rain and thundershowers are likely to occur in Betul, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Dewas, Sidhi, Singrauli, Satna, Burhanpur and Chhindwara districts. Heat wave is likely in Balaghat and Ratlam districts.

According to meteorological department, light, scattered rain may occur across Madhya Pradesh. Rain activities are expected to commence from south coast of Gujarat and may intensify gradually.

Max temp on June 11

Citys Degrees Celsius

Khajuraho 43.6

Damoh 43.4

Tikamgarh 43.0

Nowgong 42.5

Guna 42.4

Rewa 42.2

Sagar 42.2

Sidhi 42.2

Satna 41.9

Malajhkhand 41.9

Mandla 41.8

Umaria 41.8

Gwalior 41.8

Ratlam 41.6

Narmadapuram 41.5

Khargone 41.0

Bhopal 40.8