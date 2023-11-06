MP Weather Update: First Fog Of The Season Witnessed In Bhopal, Night Temp To Remain Constant This Week

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the state is entering into a new season, a slight cold is felt by the entire state in early morning and evenings. Even though there is no severe cold in the city, a mild fog is being witnessed now as weather patterns are changing day by day.

Western Disturbances Active

As a cyclone is active in the northern part, cold breeze is not coming t Madhya Pradesh from the north, therefore, no severe cold is witnessed in state at present, rather the day temperature is increasing day by day.

The first week of November is hot in the capital Bhopal. The temperature here is the highest for the second time in 11 years. Meteorologists say that at present the weather pattern will remain the same. There will be bright sunshine on Monday also.

According to the Meteorological Department, the day temperature has crossed 33 degrees five times in the last 11 years (2013 to 2023). Last year, on November 6-7, the temperature of 34.3 degrees Celsius was recorded. After this, the mercury reached 33.9 degrees on Sunday.

Fog In Bhopal

Bhopal's first fog in of the season was seen on Sunday morning during sunrise and it remained till 10 O’ Clock, due to which the visibility was reduced up to 2000 metres. Later, as the sun got ready to set, the fog cover came back in the evening.

Although, no significant drop in temperature is being witnessed till now. The day temperature was recorded at 33.9 degrees on Sunday. It increased by 0.5 degrees as compared to Saturday.

According to meteorologist PK Saha there was fog in the Bhopal city in the evening. During this period visibility had reached 4000 metres.

Another Western Disturbance From Tuesday

Another western disturbance is becoming active from 7th November. Because of this, the night temperature will not fall for the next three to four days. The night temperature in Bhopal is expected to remain between 16 to 17 degrees.

Another western disturbance is becoming active from 7th November. Because of this, the night temperature will not fall for the next three to four days. The night temperature in Bhopal is expected to remain between 16 to 17 degrees.

Scorching Heat Continues

Bhopal's day temperature remains same in the first week of November, between 32 to 33 degrees. At night it reached beyond 16 degrees. On Sunday, the 33.9 degrees was recorded for the first time in November.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in Indore was recorded at 31.3 degrees, 31.5 degrees in Gwalior, 33.4 degrees in Ujjain and 32.4 degrees in Jabalpur. At night it is only between 16-17 degrees.

Apart from Bhopal-Ujjain, the day temperature also crossed 33 degrees in Narmadapuram, Khargone, Ratlam, Satna, Tikamgarh.

The highest temperature was 34.4 degrees in Mandla. After this, the temperature was 34.2 degrees in Guna and 34 degrees in Damoh.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)