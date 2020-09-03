MP Weather Update: Expect light rain, heavy rain at some places

Light rain is expected to occur in the state in next 48 hours. However, few spell of heavy rain at isolated places cannot be ruled out, according to meteorological department. The cyclonic circulation system is being formed over state’s northern region it does not have potential for heavy rain.

From September 6-8, few spells of heavy rain is expected in some parts. As per the meteorology department, a trough is passing through northern region of the state so it will precipitate rain in state. During this period, few spells of heavy rain is expected. Brisk showers are likely in Bhopal, Hoshangabad, Indore, Ujjain, Chambal-Gwalior, Sagar, Rewa, Shahdol and Jabalpur division. Heavy rain at isolated place is likely to occur in Rajgarh, Dhar, Ratlam, Shajapur, Mandsaur, Neemuch. Meteorological department officer GD Mishra said there is no strong system which may precipitate heavy rain in the state.

In the last 24 hours, Kurwai recorded 12cm rainfall while Gud recorded 9 cm and Indore recorded 7 cm rainfall. Hanumana, Chintrangi and Mhow recorded 6 cm each.