MP Weather Update: Drizzle, Thunderstorm Likely In Bhopal, Indore & 12 More Districts From April 6 To 8

MP Weather Update: Drizzle, Thunderstorm Likely In Bhopal, Indore & More From April 6 To 8

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several districts of Madhya Pradesh including Bhopal, Indore-Ujjain are likely to witness drizzle with thunder and lightning between April 6 to 8. In many districts including Gwalior-Jabalpur, hailstorm may also fall along with storm and rain. This will happen due to the system made up of Western Disturbance, Cyclonic Circulation and Trough Line. Before this, the effect of heat will be seen in most parts on Friday.

There is a trend of thunderstorms and rains in the state in the month of April. It had rained in 7 out of the last 10 years. This time also the weather will be similar. The weather will change from 6th April. More impact will be seen in the eastern districts – Jabalpur, Rewa etc.

Reason for weather change

Due to cyclonic circulation and trough line, moisture is coming from the air. Due to this, the effects of storm and drizzle started becoming visible in many districts of the state from Thursday itself. Western disturbance is also becoming active from 5th April. Because of this, there will be thunderstorms and rain on April 6, 7 and 8. There is also an alert of hailstorm in some districts.

Weather will change in these districts for 3 days

April 6: There may be rain in Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur and Shahdol. Whereas, there will be thunderstorm conditions in Bhopal, Morena, Bhind, Ujjain, Shajapur, Dewas, Sehore. There may also be light drizzle here.

April 7: Gwalior, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Katni, Damoh, Sagar, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna. There will be a period of hail and rain. At the same time, thunderstorms and drizzle may occur in Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Dewas, Khandwa, Khargone, Indore, Ujjain.

April 8: There may be rain in Narmadapuram, Betul, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Sagar, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Katni, Jabalpur, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Umaria, Shahdol and Anuppur. At the same time, hail is also expected to fall.