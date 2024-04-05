 MP Weather Update: Drizzle, Thunderstorm Likely In Bhopal, Indore & 12 More Districts From April 6 To 8
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Weather Update: Drizzle, Thunderstorm Likely In Bhopal, Indore & 12 More Districts From April 6 To 8

MP Weather Update: Drizzle, Thunderstorm Likely In Bhopal, Indore & 12 More Districts From April 6 To 8

More impact will be seen in the eastern districts – Jabalpur, Rewa etc.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 05, 2024, 06:31 PM IST
article-image
MP Weather Update: Drizzle, Thunderstorm Likely In Bhopal, Indore & More From April 6 To 8 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several districts of Madhya Pradesh including Bhopal, Indore-Ujjain are likely to witness drizzle with thunder and lightning between April 6 to 8. In many districts including Gwalior-Jabalpur, hailstorm may also fall along with storm and rain. This will happen due to the system made up of Western Disturbance, Cyclonic Circulation and Trough Line. Before this, the effect of heat will be seen in most parts on Friday.

There is a trend of thunderstorms and rains in the state in the month of April. It had rained in 7 out of the last 10 years. This time also the weather will be similar. The weather will change from 6th April. More impact will be seen in the eastern districts – Jabalpur, Rewa etc.

Read Also
The Secret Behind Bollywood's Rising Inclination Towards Ujjain's Mahakal
article-image

Reason for weather change

Due to cyclonic circulation and trough line, moisture is coming from the air. Due to this, the effects of storm and drizzle started becoming visible in many districts of the state from Thursday itself. Western disturbance is also becoming active from 5th April. Because of this, there will be thunderstorms and rain on April 6, 7 and 8. There is also an alert of hailstorm in some districts.

Weather will change in these districts for 3 days

April 6: There may be rain in Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur and Shahdol. Whereas, there will be thunderstorm conditions in Bhopal, Morena, Bhind, Ujjain, Shajapur, Dewas, Sehore. There may also be light drizzle here.

Read Also
MP: Lokayukt Arrests STF Inspector Red-Handed Receiving ₹1 Lakh Bribe In Jabalpur
article-image

April 7: Gwalior, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Katni, Damoh, Sagar, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna. There will be a period of hail and rain. At the same time, thunderstorms and drizzle may occur in Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Dewas, Khandwa, Khargone, Indore, Ujjain.

April 8: There may be rain in Narmadapuram, Betul, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Sagar, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Katni, Jabalpur, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Umaria, Shahdol and Anuppur. At the same time, hail is also expected to fall.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Weather Update: Drizzle, Thunderstorm Likely In Bhopal, Indore & 12 More Districts From April 6...

MP Weather Update: Drizzle, Thunderstorm Likely In Bhopal, Indore & 12 More Districts From April 6...

Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi's April 7 Jabalpur Roadshow Route Changed; Check Out New Plan

Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi's April 7 Jabalpur Roadshow Route Changed; Check Out New Plan

MP: SP's Khajuraho Candidate Meera Yadav's Nomination Rejected; Here's WHY

MP: SP's Khajuraho Candidate Meera Yadav's Nomination Rejected; Here's WHY

MP: Ex-Minister Deepak Saxena To Join BJP Today; Son Ajay Calls Congress 'Directionless' Under Nakul...

MP: Ex-Minister Deepak Saxena To Join BJP Today; Son Ajay Calls Congress 'Directionless' Under Nakul...

MP: 10 Days On, Cheetah Veera Continues To Roam Out Of Kuno; Panic Struck Villagers Lock Themselves...

MP: 10 Days On, Cheetah Veera Continues To Roam Out Of Kuno; Panic Struck Villagers Lock Themselves...