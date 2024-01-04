MP Weather Update: Dense Fog & Light Rains Engulf State, Likely To Continue Till Weekend

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather in Bhopal has turned chilly as we since we entered the New Year. Over the past two days, the capital city has been engulfed in a cold spell due to frigid winds. Thursday morning witnessed dense fog, and light rain was reported in various areas. Meteorologists predict similar weather conditions for the next three days.

Wednesday and Thursday have seen weather conditions similar to that of Wednesday. The sun hasn't appeared until around 12:30 PM. Several areas, including Shahpura and Bada Talab, have been shrouded in fog. This has significantly reduced visibility to less than half a km in some places. Mild drizzles were reported in areas such as Kolar Road, Mandakini Colony, Hoshangabad Road, Ashoka Garden, Karond, and Misrod. A light drizzle continued in MP Nagar until 12 PM.

Night temperature was above 10 degrees Celsius across the state. Bhopal recorded 14 degree Celsius which was 4.2 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded 16.0 degree Celsius which was 6.1 degrees Celsius above normal.

Sagar, MP | FP Photo

According to meteorological department, today early morning, Moderate to Dense fog (MDF) occurred in Bhind, Morena, Sheopur Kalan, Gwalior, Datia, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Nivari, Tikamgarh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Damoh, Panna and Satna.

Shallow to Moderate FOG (SMF) occured in Ujjain, Agar, Rajgarh, Dewas, Shajapur, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Badwani, South Khargone, Damoh, Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Narsingpur, Shahdol, Anuppur, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi & Singrauli districts.

Visibility of 50 meter was recorded in Ratlam and Sagar and 100 meter in Khajuraho; 200 meter in Datia, Satna, Tikamgarh; 300 meter in Gwalior; 400 meter in Bhopal Airport; and 500 meter in Ujjain, Damoh and Rewa districts.

Gwalior, MP | FP Photo

Bhopal city, especially Kolar Road and Hoshangabad Road, experienced dense fog around 7 AM on Thursday, reducing visibility to less than 100 meters. Due to this, commuters exercised caution while navigating the roads. The children were also seen reaching schools despite the chilly weather.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted intermittent light rain in the city throughout Thursday. Similar weather conditions are expected on Friday and Saturday. The skies may clear up by July 7, providing some relief with the possibility of sunshine.

January in Bhopal typically witnesses cold temperatures, fog, and occasional rainfall. Over the past few years, January has consistently seen rainfall. This trend continues this year as well. Similarly, on the night of January 18, 1935, the temperature had dropped to a record 0.6 degrees Celsius. Over the last decade, temperatures during this period have been consistently 2 to 6 degrees below normal. On the night of January 13, 2017, the temperature had dropped to a minimum of 4 degrees.