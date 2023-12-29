MP Weather Update: Dense Fog Grips State, Weather Alert Issued For 7 Districts

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Before the onset of an active Western Disturbance, the state found itself shrouded in dense fog, making visibility challenging, especially in Gwalior, where seeing beyond 50 meters became difficult. On Friday, thick fog persisted in the region. The Weather Department issued a dense fog alert for seven districts, including Gwalior and Chhatarpur-Niwari.

The Western Disturbance is expected to become active on Friday night, likely to influence the weather from December 30. The weather is anticipated to undergo changes in the state until January 4, bringing a shift in seasons. Currently, cold and foggy conditions are posing difficulties for the residents.

Read Also Bhopal: Former CM Holds Janata Durbar At His New Residence

Divya E. Surendran, a scientist at the Bhopal Weather Center, explained that the weather can change due to the active western disturbance and eastern winds. There are chances of clouds forming and rain occurring on December 30 or 31. During this period, there will be no decrease in night temperatures due to cloud cover, but there will be no increase in daytime temperatures.

Thursday saw the first signs of changing weather in the city. The daytime temperature was recorded at 27.8 degrees Celsius. Compared to Wednesday, it decreased by 1.4 degrees Celsius. Dense fog was also present in the morning, causing a slow pace of traffic. Some cool air also blew for a while during the day. The night temperature was recorded at 14 degrees Celsius. In the past 24 hours, there was an increase of 1.2 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department's alert indicates the possibility of dense fog in several areas, impacting visibility and causing travel disruptions. As the weather undergoes a shift, residents are advised to stay updated on weather forecasts and be cautious while commuting.