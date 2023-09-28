MP Weather Update: Delay In Next Spell Of Rainfall, New System Activity Likely From Sept 30

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The expected spell of rainfall is being delayed from two days in the state. The temperatures are also high in different districts and skies are bright and sunny.

On Thursday, the temperature recorded in Indore and Bhopal was 32 degrees celsius, whereas, in Gwalior it was 34 degrees celsius and in Ujjian, 32 degrees celsius.

Rainfall Expected Soon

An active circulation system has been witnessed in the Bay of Bengal, hence, light rains may start again in Madhya Pradesh from September 30. Its impact will be more visible in Jabalpur, Shahdol and Rewa divisions with intermittent rainfall. However, its impact will not be visible much in Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain divisions.

According to Meteorologist Ashfaq Hussain, the cyclonic circulation system is becoming active from the Bay of Bengal since September 29. Due to this, a low pressure area will be formed till September 30. The weather will change in some parts of the state. There will be rainy season in the state till the first week of October. Before this there may be some activity on the local system.

Cyclonic circulation above Bay Of Bengal | Representative Picture

Weather Condition 24 Hours Ago

Dhar recorded 1.44 inches of rain and Satna received 0.01 inches. It drizzled in Indore also.

The day temperature crossed 35 degrees in Gwalior, Ratlam, Damoh, Khajuraho and Mandla.

The temperature in Narsinghpur, Sidhi, Guna was more than 34 degrees.

Weather In Next 24 Hours

Light rains are expected in Singrauli, Rewa, Sidhi, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori and Balaghat.

Madhya Pradesh At Par In Rains

Madhya Pradesh has received an average rainfall of 37.05 inches so far, whereas the average rainfall should be 37.12 inches. Accordingly, there is a slight difference in the rainfall figures. There has been 4% less rainfall in the eastern part and 4% more rainfall in the western part.

In Narsinghpur the figure is more than 51 inches. It has rained the most here.

Jhabua, Burhanpur, Khargone, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Niwari, Ratlam, Bhind, Ujjain, Rajgarh, Dhar, Alirajpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Katni, Chhindwara, Dewas, Sheopur Kalan, Harda, Betul and Anuppur districts have received more than normal rainfall. .

Jabalpur, Sehore, Mandla, Balaghat, Dindori, Shivpuri, Datia, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Morena and Shahdol districts have received more than 90% rainfall than normal.

Districts With Less Rainfall

Satna, Ashoknagar, Rewa and Sidhi districts have received the least rainfall.

(Rain from June 1 to September 27)

Also, In

Bhopal: The weather will be clear. The sun will come out. This will increase the effect of heat.

Indore: It will be sunny. There may be light drizzle at some places in the afternoon.

Gwalior: There will be strong sunshine. Due to this the day temperature can reach 35 degrees.

Jabalpur: There will be sunny and shady weather. There may also be drizzle.

Ujjain: It will be sunny. This will affect the heat and humidity.

