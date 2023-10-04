MP Weather Update: Clear Skies, Scattered Rain & Fluctuating Temperature Mark Monsoon Withdrawal In October

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state has witnessed a consistent trend in weather patterns during the month of October over the past decade, including rainfall, temperature, and cool nights. The meteorological department predicts a continuation of this trend this year as well. In the capital city of Bhopal, there have been two instances in the last 10 years where the month of October recorded more than 5 inches of rainfall. Similar weather patterns have been observed in the cities of Indore and Jabalpur.

The senior scientist H.S. Pandey from the IMD Bhopal explained that October marks a transition period with the withdrawal of the monsoon, leading to clear skies, warm days, and cool nights. The northern part of India experiences active western disturbances during this time, resulting in rainfall in the region.

Monsoon has bid farewell to 19 districts in MP, including Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain, Bhopal, and more, as declared by the meteorological department. In the next 2-3 days, monsoon is expected to withdraw from Bhopal, Indore, Narmadapuram, and Sagar divisions.

While Sidhi experienced over half an inch of rain on Tuesday, other cities faced the impact of the lingering heat. Gwalior, Guna, and Ujjain saw temperatures exceeding 36 degrees Celsius.

Damoh, Khajuraho, Narsinghpur, Sagar, Narmadapuram, Ratlam, Bhopal, Dhar, Indore, Khandwa, Khargone, Raisen, Shivpuri, and Jabalpur also felt the heat, with daytime temperatures ranging between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius.

