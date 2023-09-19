MP Weather Update: Clear Skies After Incessant Downpour; Heavy Rains Predicted On Sept 22 & 23

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the record breaking rains in Madhya Pradesh, the sky is clear on Tuesday. There is sunshine in Bhopal and other districts too. Meteorologists have predicted sunny and shady weather for the next three days from September 19 to 21.

Light rain is expected in Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla and Balaghat on Tuesday.

Heavy rains expected on September 22 and 23

According to the Meteorological Department, a strong rain system will become active again from September 22. It will cause rain across the state. Between September 22 and 23, there may be heavy rain in the districts of Bhopal, Gwalior, Chambal, Rewa, Indore and Ujjain divisions.

Vedprakash Singh, senior scientist of IMD Bhopal, said that the next system is also very strong. Due to this, the 7 districts of the state which are currently in the Red Zone or which have received less than normal rainfall, may also experience heavy rainfall. At present the overall figure of normal rainfall in the state is less than 1%.

Due to extremely heavy rains in the past few days, Madhya Pradesh has come out of drought like situation. So far, an average of 35.55 inches of rain has fallen, whereas it should have been 35.81 inches. The eastern part has received 5% less rainfall and the western part has received 3% more rainfall.

In Narsinghpur the figure is more than 50 inches. It has rained the most here.

Indore, Ujjain, Dhar, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Barwani, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Katni, Raisen, Chhindwara, Seoni, Niwari, Dewas, Ratlam, Bhind, Sheopur, Harda, Betul and Anuppur districts have received more than normal rainfall. .

Tikamgarh, Jabalpur, Mandla, Dindori, Shivpuri, Sagar, Agar-Malwa, Morena and Shahdol districts have received more than 90% rainfall than normal.

Less rain in these districts

Satna, Ashoknagar, Rewa and Sidhi districts have received the least rainfall.