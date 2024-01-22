 MP Weather Update: Chhatarpur Freezes At 2.1°C, Ashoknagar At 2.5°C
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Weather Update: Chhatarpur Freezes At 2.1°C, Ashoknagar At 2.5°C

MP Weather Update: Chhatarpur Freezes At 2.1°C, Ashoknagar At 2.5°C

10 districts record below 5 deg/cel temp

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 22, 2024, 11:10 PM IST
article-image
MP Weather Update: Chhatarpur Freezes At 2.1°C, Ashoknagar At 2.5°C | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cold wave swept across state on Monday. Datia faced brunt of cold wave while cold day like condition prevailed in Dhar, Rewa, Nowgong, Tikamgarh and Datia. Ten districts like Chhatarpur, Shajapur, Ashoknagar, Datia, Shahdol, Gwalior, Rewa, Khajuraho, Pachmarhi and Sidhi recorded minimum temperature below 5 degrees Celsius.

Bhopal recorded day temperature of 24.3 degrees Celsius after rise of 2.9 degrees while its minimum temperature was 8.6 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded day temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius after rise of 2 degrees. It recorded night temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius.

According to meteorological department, cold day like condition is likely to prevail in districts like Khandwa, Dhar, Indore, Datia, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Jabalpur, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari in next 24 hours. Fog is likely to prevails in Gwalior and Chambal divisions while dense fog is likely to prevail in Rewa, Mauganj, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari district.

Night temp on Jan 22

Places Deg/Cel

Chhatarpur 2.1

Ashoknagar 2.5

Shajapur 2.7

Datia 2.8

Shahdol 3.2

Rajgarh 4.4

Gwalior 4.6

Rewa 4.6

Pachmarhi 4.8

Khajuraho 4.8

Sidhi 5.0

Satna 5.3

Raisen 5.4

Umaria 5.6

Tikamgarh 7.0

Guna 7.5

Read Also
Students Protest At IISER Bhopal Over Termination Of Midsem Vacation, Inadequate Study Space
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: One Dozen IAS Officers Transferred; Sanjay Dubey Is PS Home, Roshan Kumar Singh Is Director...

MP: One Dozen IAS Officers Transferred; Sanjay Dubey Is PS Home, Roshan Kumar Singh Is Director...

Bhopal Crime: 2 Housing Society Plots Sold On Fake Papers

Bhopal Crime: 2 Housing Society Plots Sold On Fake Papers

Bhopal: Monthly Expenses Of 26 Depts Fixed, Rs 8, 623 Crore To Be Given

Bhopal: Monthly Expenses Of 26 Depts Fixed, Rs 8, 623 Crore To Be Given

Bhopal: Congress Leaders Organise Programmes To Mark Pran Pratishtha

Bhopal: Congress Leaders Organise Programmes To Mark Pran Pratishtha

Bhopal: Cabinet Ministers, BJP Office-bearers To Go To Ayodhya Together

Bhopal: Cabinet Ministers, BJP Office-bearers To Go To Ayodhya Together