MP Weather Update: Bhopal sizzles at 43.2 deg/cel, highest in season

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state capital recorded maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which was highest so far this year. It was rise of 2 degrees. City recorded minimum temperature of 22.8 degrees Celsius. Meteorological department has issued advisory for protection from heat wave and intense heat.

As per advisory, people have been advised to cover the face and head before stepping out in scorching heat. They have also been advised to increase water intake. On Saturday, Indore recorded maximum temperature of 42.7 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 24.7 degrees Celsius.

A cyclonic circulation exists over south-west Rajasthan. Another cyclonic circulation is over Jharkhand and adjoining area. Heat wave is possible over parts of Gujarat, west Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha. Heat wave is likely to occur in Ratlam, Dhar, Agar, and Shajapur districts in next 24 hours. In last 24 hours, Dhar and Ratlam experienced heat wave.

Max temp on May 13 Cities Degrees Celsius

Khargone 46.0

Dhar 44.7

Gwalior 44.5

Guna 44.4

Ratlam 44.2

Khajuraho 44.0

Damoh 44.0

Tikamgarh 43.5

Sagar 43.4

Bhopal 43.2

Khandwa 43.1

Indore 42.7

Nowgong 42.0

Narsinghpur 42.0

Raisen 42.0

Ujjain 42.0

Shivpuri 42.0

