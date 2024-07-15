MP Weather Update: Bhopal Receives Sharp Showers, Nivari Receives 143mm Rainfall, 86.4mm In Raisen

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Barring Rewa and Mauganj, all the districts in Madhya Pradesh reported thunderstorm/rain on Sunday. While Gwalior, Chhindwara, Pandhurna recorded a trace, very heavy rain has been †reported in Nivari 143 mm and heavy rain in Bareli (Raisen) 86.4 mm, Biaora (Rajgarh) - 74.4 mm and Indore districts in the last 24 hours.

Bhopal experienced a spell of sharp showers in the evening bringing relief from humid weather. The city has been experiencing short spells of sharp showers for the last few days.

According to the meteorological department, a low pressure area, preceded by a cyclonic circulation has become active over Bay of Bengal (BoB) and coastal parts of Odisha. Prior to that, a broad cyclonic circulation also formed over the same area.

The said cyclonic circulation will bring heavy rain in† Central parts of the country. Rains will travel from east to west and may cover the entire stretch extending from Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh. Peripherals of the rain belt will encroach parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan as well. Spread of rains will be large in the respective states and intensity varying from moderate to heavy.

There will be a confluence of winds and under the combined influence of these features, active monsoon conditions are likely over the central parts of the country in a staggered manner.

Subsequently, there is likelihood of another cyclonic circulation coming up over North BoB stretching from the eastern coast of Myanmar to coastal parts of North Odisha on July 18. This feature will, by and large meander over this area for nearly three days. Active to vigorous monsoon activity is expected over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, till July 20.