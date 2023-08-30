MP Weather: State Receives 14 % Less Than Normal Rainfall

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has received 14% less rainfall compared to normal rain so far this year.

East Madhya Pradesh received 11% less rainfall than normal while west Madhya Pradesh received 18% less. Bhopal received 35 % less than normal rain.

The weather department duty officer said that against the normal rainfall of 794.8 metres, Bhopal received just 518.6- metre rain. “This is a wide gap between actual and normal rainfall,” he sad.

Satna has received least rainfall in the state. It has received 44% less than normal rain. Mandsaur follows Satna with 37% deficit rain. It follows Rewa with 27% deficit rain, Sidhi received 32% less, Singhrauli received 24% less than normal rain.

Likewise, Balaghat received 23% less than normal, Damoh received 25% less than normal, Gwalior received 22% less, Khargone got 35% less and Khandwa received 33% less than normal rain.

Bhind, which receives less rainfall every year, received 46% excess rainfall owing to cyclonic activities. “All the systems moved to Bhind area,” said duty officer of weather department. Indore is another district which received surplus rainfall. It received 5% more than normal.

There is no major active system in state, at present. There are some chances of rainfall in east Madhya Pradesh. West will remain dry.

As there is no rainfall in Bhopal, temperatures have increased. Its maximum temperature was 32.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, which was 2.1 degrees above normal.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)