 MP Weather News: State Records 16% Surplus Rainfall So Far
Bhind has received 99% surplus while Shivpuri received 86% and Neemuch received 79% surplus.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 02:18 PM IST
16% Surplus Rainfall In Madhya Pradesh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state has received 16% surplus rainfall so far from June 1. The state has received 336.5mm while normal rainfall is  291mm. Eastern region received 11% surplus  while western region receives 20% surplus rainfall.

According to meteorological department, Moderate to Heavy Rain with lightning* is likely to occur over Dewas, Raisen (Sanchi), Vidisha (Udayagiri), Sehore, Dhar( Mandu), Khargone (Maheshwar) and Indore (Airport).

 Moderate Rain with lightning is likely  over Bhopal( Bairagarh and Airport), Guna, Ashoknagar, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Narmadapuram, Harda, Bhimbetka, Shivpuri (Kuno National Park), Sheopur Kalan, Badwani (Bawangaja), Ratlam (Dholawad), Alirajpur, Jhabua, Ujjain (Mahakaleshwar) and Agar.

Light Thunderstorm with lightning is likely  over Betul, Pachmarhi) Khandwa (Omkareshwar), Gwalior, Morena, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Narsingpur, Sagar, Damoh, Jabalpur, Rewa, Katni and  Chhindwada.

MP Weather News: State Records 16% Surplus Rainfall So Far

