MP Weather News: State Records 16% Surplus Rainfall So Far

16% Surplus Rainfall In Madhya Pradesh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state has received 16% surplus rainfall so far from June 1. The state has received 336.5mm while normal rainfall is 291mm. Eastern region received 11% surplus while western region receives 20% surplus rainfall.

Bhind has received 99% surplus while Shivpuri received 86% and Neemuch received 79% surplus.

According to meteorological department, Moderate to Heavy Rain with lightning* is likely to occur over Dewas, Raisen (Sanchi), Vidisha (Udayagiri), Sehore, Dhar( Mandu), Khargone (Maheshwar) and Indore (Airport).

Moderate Rain with lightning is likely over Bhopal( Bairagarh and Airport), Guna, Ashoknagar, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Narmadapuram, Harda, Bhimbetka, Shivpuri (Kuno National Park), Sheopur Kalan, Badwani (Bawangaja), Ratlam (Dholawad), Alirajpur, Jhabua, Ujjain (Mahakaleshwar) and Agar.

Light Thunderstorm with lightning is likely over Betul, Pachmarhi) Khandwa (Omkareshwar), Gwalior, Morena, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Narsingpur, Sagar, Damoh, Jabalpur, Rewa, Katni and Chhindwada.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)