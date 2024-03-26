MP Weather: Mercury Breaches 40 Degree Celsius In Damoh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The temperature in many places in Madhya Pradesh breached the 40 degrees Celsius mark on Tuesday. Damoh remained the hottest and logged 40.2 degrees Celsius on the day. Dhar, Ratlam and Narmadapura record above 39 deg/cel day temperature. However, the MeT has forecast light thunderstorms with lightning over North Chhatarpur, Panna (Tiger Reserve), Satna, Chitrakoot, Maihar and Rewa districts.

Western disturbance is active at present and Cyclonic circulation is likely to be active from March 29, said meteorological department official.

Bhopal recorded a day temperature of 37.3 degrees Celsius while the night temperature settled at 22.6 degrees Celsius after a rise of 2 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded day temperature 37.5 degrees Celsius and min temperature of 20.6 degrees Celsius.

A trough extends from Northeast Madhya Pradesh to southeast Assam across Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal at the low levels.

A fresh Western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from March 29. Increase in maximum and minimum temperatures is being recorded in the state. But during the next 24 hours, there is a possibility of cloudy weather in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

Although at most places these clouds will be of middle and high altitude, there is a possibility of light rain in some parts in MP. These activities will be for a short time and will be light. A Western Disturbance is passing through the mountains, due to its effect a light cyclonic circulation has formed over northwest Rajasthan and its surrounding areas leading very hot and sunny.

Places day temp(deg/cel)

Damoh 40.2

Dhar 39.4

Ratlam 39.4

Narmadapuram 39.2

Mandla 38.5

Khandwa 38.5

Ujjain 38.5

Betul 38.5

Khargone 38.4

Khajuraho 38.0