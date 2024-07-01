MP Weather: Light To Moderate Rain Lash Most Parts Of State; Monsoon To Pick Up After 72 Hours

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Light to moderate rain lashed most parts of the state on Sunday with Mohangarh and Jabalpur recording 110 mm and 101 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Mungawali also recorded heavy rainfall, according to the meteorological department. However, there is no favourable system for rain due to moisture feeding from all sides to Madhya Pradesh. Monsoon will pick up after 72 hours as the system is taking shape over the Bay of Bengal.

The cyclonic circulation over the Northwest Bay of Bengal is likely to merge with the pre-existing circulation over parts of Rajasthan and North Madhya Pradesh. The confluence of two streams will lead to heavy rainfall over northern parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Subsequently, the intensity and spread of rainfall will increase and expand to cover North and Central parts of Madhya Pradesh. Monsoon has advanced over western and central parts of the country.

Subsequently, the intensity and spread of rainfall will increase† and expand to cover North and Central parts of Madhya Pradesh. The remnant effect will continue on July 1, as well. The conditions will improve to carry out recovery operations on July 2. However, another strong spell of rain and showers will impact these parts, after a short breather.

Yellow Alert

Yellow alert has been issued for moderate to heavy rainfall in districts like Vidisha, Raisen, Betul,Ratlam, Ujjain, Shajapur, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Sheopurkalan, Anuppur, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Sagar, Damoh, Tikamgarh, Pandurna, Bhopal, Sehore, Rajgarh, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Badwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Dewas, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Singrauli, Shahdol, Rewa, Satna, Mauganj, Narsinghpur, Panna districts.