MP Weather: Dry Day, Humidity Add To Discomfort, Monsoon To Advance In Next 3 Days

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sweltering heat with high humidity level prevailed in Bhopal on Saturday. It was a dry day after heavy rainfall in Bhopal, which raised humidity level. The humidity level was 71 per cent in evening and 78 per cent in the morning.

According to meteorological department, condition is favourable for south-west monsoon to advance in Madhya Pradesh in next 3 days. An orange alert has been issued for rain and thundershowers in Betul, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Dewas, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Pandhurna.

Yellow alert for moderate rain and thundershower has been issued for Bhopal, Vidisha, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopurkalan, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Harda, Ratlam, Ujjain, Shajapur, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Rewa, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Mandla, Sagar, Damoh, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Maihar.

The western disturbance as a trough exists in middle tropospheric westerly winds. The induced cyclonic circulation is over north Haryana and adjoining areas extend up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.

A cyclonic circulation exists over south-west Pakistan and adjoining Gujarat. Another cyclonic circulation exists over west Bihar and adjoining east Uttar Pradesh. An east-west trough from east Rajasthan to Manipur is passing through north-west Madhya Pradesh, south-east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar. As a result, light to moderate rain with a few heavy spells is possible over south Madhya Pradesh in next 24 hours.