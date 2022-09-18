MP: We were forcefully shaved in jail, say Muslim prisoners

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five Muslims youths who were sent to jail under Section 151 of CrPC, have said that they were forcefully shaved in the jail in Rajgarh.

'Jailer told us this is not Pakistan but India. You cannot sport beard in the jail,' they were quoted in the memorandum their families handed over to Rajgarh district collector Harsh Dixit, demanding action against jailer for insulting Islam.

Besides, these families have written letters to the MP Human Right Commission in this connection.

According to memorandum, jailer insulted Muslim religion and administration should take action. They kept their beard for the last 10 years. Bail was denied to them under Section 151 Cr PC and they were sent to judicial custody. During inspection, their beard was clean-shaved forcefully in jail on September 14.

Those jailed are Wahid, Talib, Arif, Bhola alias Salman. All are residents of Jirapur, Rajgarh district.

When contacted, Rajgarh district collector Harsh Dixit said, 'I have asked for a detailed report from the jail supervisor, which I will receive tomorrow (Sept 18).'

Advocate Deepak Bundele said, 'A letter has been sent to MP Human Right Commission, citing insult to religious sentiments of youths in jail of Rajgarh.'

