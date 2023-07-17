 MP: Waterfall Level Rises After Heavy Rains; Minor Boy Missing, Many Visitors Rescued
A minor boy went missing, while many other visitors were rescued after the incident which took place on Sunday evening at the Mahadev Pani waterfall.

PTIUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 01:06 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | Twitter

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): The level of a waterfall in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district rose suddenly due to heavy rains following which several tourists got stranded near it, officials said on Monday.

A minor boy went missing, while many other visitors were rescued after the incident which took place on Sunday evening at the Mahadev Pani waterfall, located 20 km from the district headquarters, they said.

An operation was underway on Monday to trace the 16-year-old boy, a resident of neighbouring Bhopal, Additional Superintendent of Police Amrit Meena said.

Boy Went Missing While Taking Bath

He said the boy had come to visit the waterfall along with his friend, but went missing while taking bath as the water level surged.

Several visitors got trapped on the other side of the waterfall due to a sudden rise in the level after heavy rains, Umraoganj Police Station in-charge CL Verma said.

A forest department team and Home Guard personnel later rescued them, he said.

No Mobile Network In The Area

Raisen resident Siddhu Chourasia, who was stranded near the waterfall, said there was no mobile network in the area. Chourasia said he was rescued at around 7 pm on Sunday.

District Collector Arvind Dubey and Superintendent of Police Vikas Shahwal also reached the spot on Sunday night to monitor the situation.

