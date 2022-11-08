MP: Water reaches more than 54.9 lakh rural houses in the state under Jal Jeevan Mission

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Under Jal Jeevan Mission, the availability of water through tap connection has been ensured in more than 54.9 lakh rural houses of Madhya Pradesh. Through an estimated cost of around Rs 50,000 crore, work on water supply schemes is being done in a rapid manner.

Against the target of tap connections to the state's rural population, 45.06 percent has been achieved. In the state, Burhanpur has received first prize for a cent percent “ Har Ghar Jal” certified district. Moreover, tap connection has been provided to 41,284 Anganwadi and 71,140 schools in rural areas.

Five districts namely Agar Malwa, Harda, Niwadi, Datia, and Indore are near to achieving their target under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The state has maintained its good position in 12 states with more than 20 lakh annual targets in the country. Likewise, Madhya Pradesh is in the second position among 12 states for providing a cent percent tap connection in a maximum number of villages.

So far, 6,817 villages have become cent percent Har Ghar Jal Yukt. Madhya Pradesh is in the top position in maximum certification declared by Union Jal Shakti Mantralaya.

The work of water supply schemes is being done in all districts of the state.

Read Also Bhopal: Naxal material seized in Balaghat district