MP: Water Cannons Deployed As Congress, NSUI Stage Protest Over 'Patwari Examination Scam' In Katni

Madhya Pradesh: Congress, NSUI Protest In Katni, Suffer Water Cannon |

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): On Tuesday evening, a number of Congress and NSUI (National Students’ Union of India) members gathered on roads to protest against the ‘Patwari Examination Scam’ in front of Tehsil office of Katni district.

During the protest, many of NSUI members allegedly got injured due to the water cannons.

The protesters crossed police barricades and became uncontrollable, according to reports.

As soon as informed, police rushed to the spot and took various measures to tackle the crowd. Later, the police fired water cannons to control and disperse the crowd.

State Witnesses Number Of Protests

The issue has come to fore after the Employee Selection Board released the results of Patwari recruitment examinations and irregularities were observed in the same.

Heat of this matter is intensifying as more and more protests are being staged in various parts of the state.

On Monday, selected candidates protested against the ‘Ban On Recruitment’ in the state capital Bhopal. Earlier, three days ago a huge protest was staged by nearly 4000 youths in Indore.

