MP Voters Increase By 39 Lakh; Polling From Home Available For Voters Aged 80 Years & Above

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The number of voters in Madhya Pradesh increased by 39 lakh in the past five years. The Election Commission of India have released the voter list of the state MP on Wednesday.

The office of chief electoral officer Madhya Pradesh has started the assembly elections-2023 preparations.

Chief electoral officer Anupam Rajan told media persons, here on Wednesday, that the electoral list amendment work has been started from today and people who do not have voted id yet, can apply till August 31. New voters who are turning 18 years old on or before October 1 st ,2023, can apply.

The booth level officer will remain present at the polling stations for the name accumulation respectively.

Polling From Home For Voters In 80+ & Disabled Categories

As per the list released on August 2, the total number of voters in the state are 5.4 crore.

Among them 2.81 crore are the male voters and 2.62 crore are women voters, 1326 are third genders and 4.7 lakh are the specially-abled voters.

In the state 73,142 are the male service voters and 2,285 are the female service voters.

At present in the state 14.5 lakh voters are between the age group of 18 to 19 years while 7.18 lakh voters belong to 80 plus category.

Voters in the 80 plus category and those with disability can use the facility of ‘polling from home’.

A form will be given to them and they can fill their option of voting. It they wanted to use the facility from home. The polling team will reach their homes some four to five days before the polling day and the person concern can cast their vote through the ballot paper. The counting of the votes will be done on the counting day.

Mobile Phones Not Allowed In Polling Station

Mobile phones are strictly prohibited in the polling stations. If one found using the mobile phone while casting their vote, against them FIR will be registered.

Plans To Increase Urban Polling Percentage...

In Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and other cities, the polling percentages are very low. For the urban voters a App will be developed in which the voter can book his or her slot of polling. The person will not have to wait for the polling when they comes for the polling.

564 New Polling Stations

The number of polling stations in the state have increased to over 64500, with 564 new polling stations. As many as 184 new polling stations are created and 362 stations are upgraded.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)