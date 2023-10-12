MP: Voter’s I-Cards Still Contain Name Of Hoshangabad

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The name of the district and the city has been changed from Hoshangabad to Narmadapuram, but it is still called Hoshangabad -137 in the poll-related documents. The voter’s identity cards still retains the name of the constituency as Hoshangabad-137.

On the other hand, both the name of Hoshangabad and Narmadapuram are being used in different columns shown in the voter’s list issued by the electoral registration officer. Although Narmadapuram is being used in every document, Hoshangabad-137 is used in voter’s identity cards and electoral lists, since its demarcation has yet to be done. According to collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, the name of the constituency will be changed during the demarcation in the coming days.

It is said that demarcation of an area is done in 20 years, and the next demarcation will be done after the Lok Sabha elections next year. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Narmada Jayanti in 2021, that Hoshangabad would be called Narmadapuram.

His announcement came following a demand from the residents of the district for changing its name from Hoshangabad to Narmadapuram. On February 8, 2022, the government issued a notification for changing the name of the district to Narmadapuram. Similarly, the name of railway station, post office, Nagarpalika, passport office and other departments have been using the name of Narmadapuram since January 28 this year.

Read Also Indore: 5 Years Imprisonment To Candidate And Impersonator In 2009 PMT Exam Case

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)