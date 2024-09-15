MP: Visually-Impaired Teacher Inspires Colleagues, Students Alike

District Balaghat Visually-impaired teacher teaches students of three standards | FP Photo

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Ramesh Kumar Rahangdale, a visually impaired teacher at Bharveli Secondary School, is making a profound impact by teaching three classes despite his blindness. His dedication has earned him respect from fellow teachers and students alike.

Ramesh Kumar Rahangdale embodies the belief that with determination, anything is possible. His teaching has not only motivated his peers but also set an example for society, showing that challenges can be overcome with passion and commitment.

In a time when some educators show disinterest, Rahangdale teaches Hindi and Sanskrit to students from Class 6 to 8 with great enthusiasm. Although blind, he ensures his students receive quality education.

His wife assists him in commuting to and from school, while colleagues and students help him navigate within the school. Students say that one of their classmates reads aloud from the textbook, and then Ramesh Sir explains the content, making it easy for them to understand.

Fellow teacher Sunanda Sikka praises his teaching skills, noting how effectively he communicates and engages with the students. Having started his career in 1989 at a primary school in Gudru, Rahangdale's journey as a teacher has been inspiring. Despite losing his vision completely, his dedication has remained unwavering.