MP: 'Virendra Kumar Provides Protection To Criminals,'Alleges BJP’s District Minister Of SC Morcha |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Serious allegations were made against the regional MP and Union Minister, Virendra Kumar, by the district minister of the BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha during the press conference held on Saturday.

Former state minister and ex-MLA of Maharajpur Assembly, Manvendra Singh, held a joint press conference with the district minister of the BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha at the Circuit House on Saturday.

Meanwhile, former minister Manvendra Singh, without directly naming anyone, also took a veiled dig at the Union Minister. Laldiwan Ahirwar, the district minister of the BJP SC Morcha, accused minister Kumar of providing protection to individuals with criminal tendencies in the Maharajpur Assembly constituency.

Ahirwar said that the individuals appointed as MP representatives have been involved in illegal activities, including booth capturing. He further alleged that the same individuals who campaigned against the BJP and facilitated voting in favor of the Congress during the assembly elections have now been made MP Representatives by Dr. Virendra Kumar. Laldiwan revealed that he has prepared a letter highlighting these concerns, which is being sent to the Prime Minister’s Office.