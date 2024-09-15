 MP: 'Virendra Kumar Provides Protection To Criminals,'Alleges BJP’s District Minister Of SC Morcha
Former state minister and ex-MLA of Maharajpur Assembly, Manvendra Singh, held a joint press conference with the district minister of the BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha at the Circuit House on Saturday.

Updated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Serious allegations were made against the regional MP and Union Minister, Virendra Kumar, by the district minister of the BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha during the press conference held on Saturday.

Meanwhile, former minister Manvendra Singh, without directly naming anyone, also took a veiled dig at the Union Minister. Laldiwan Ahirwar, the district minister of the BJP SC Morcha, accused minister Kumar of providing protection to individuals with criminal tendencies in the Maharajpur Assembly constituency.

