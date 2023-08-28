 MP: Viral Video Shows Newly Sworn Min Gauri Shankar Bisen Using Foul Language For Ex-CM Kamal Nath
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 28, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
Gourishanker Bisen |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video has surfaced on social media on Monday, where the newly sworn minister Gauri Shankar Bisen can be heard using foul language against Former CM and Congress state president Kamal Nath.

The video shows him addressing public, when he said, “Don’t know for how many hours Modi ji sleeps at night, but Kamal Nath definitely needs booze before bed.”

Congress leaders expressed their displeasure by releasing a video. 

This is not the first time Kamal Nath has been abused by other party leaders.

