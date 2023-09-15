MP: Villagers Throw Stones At Each Other As Part Of Unique Tradition In Chhindwara's Gotmar Fair; Heavy Security Deployed

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A unique Gotmar fair--where, apparently, villagers throw stones at each other, is being organised in Pandhurna of Chhindwara on Friday. On the occasion, Hindu goddess Chandi was worshipped. Later, Palash tree was planted in the middle of Jam river.

Heavy police security has been deployed in the area to keep an eye on notorious element and prevent any ruckus during the event.

An age-old tradition has been going on at the confluence of Jam river. This time Gotmar is being played within the prescribed limits. A case will be registered against those involved in illegal liquor sale, abusing and assault during the fair.

Apart from the Collector and SP, other officers are present on the spot. Police forces have been deployed at the fair site and across the city. Section 144 has been implemented in Pandhurna. Display of weapons has also been banned. Two ASPs, 7 SDOPs, 10 police station in-charges, 30 SIs, 50 ASIs and about 500 SAF, Home Guard, Forest Department and District Police Force personnel have been deployed at the fair site.

Team of 10 ambulances and doctors on the spot

A team of doctors along with 10 ambulances are present at the spot. The Excise Department has taken action to stop illegal liquor sale. The Mineral Department has banned illegal transportation of stones. Despite this, stones have been delivered to the river bank. People have delivered stones by tractor-trolley at night. Due to there being water in the river this time there are also 8 swimmers.

Monitoring through drone cameras

The administration has made elaborate arrangements regarding the fair. The Collector has imposed Section 144. The fair is being monitored through drone cameras. Police are deployed at every nook and corner. At the same time, special attention is being kept on the miscreants.