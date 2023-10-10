MP: Villagers Catch Croc, Hand It Over To Forest Officials

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A group of farmers in Bhelda village in Chhatarpur district caught a crocodile and handed it over to the forest department on Monday. According to reports, at around 10 pm on Sunday when some farmers were ploughing their fields with tractors, some others were sitting near a drain from where they heard the movements of some huge animal. When the peeped into the drain, they saw a huge crocodile and informed other villagers.

A large number of people gathered near the drain to see the crocodile. At noon on Monday, Rattu Lodhi and Gajadhar Lodhi who were working in their fields, saw the crocodile.

A large number of people gathered near the drain, caught the crocodile and informed the forest department about it. A resident of the area Chandrakant Bhole Lodhi said the villagers had been searching for the crocodile and found it at noon. Deputy ranger of the forest department Santosh Singh said that the crocodile would be released into Sujara dam.

