 MP Urination Case: Union Minister Scindia Slams Accused BJP Leader Pravesh Shukla, Demands Strict Punishment
“Such incidents tarnishes human race," said Scindia.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 02:31 PM IST
MP: Scindia Condenms Accused Of Urinating On Tribal During Gwalior Visit, Announces Priyanka Gandhi's Arrival

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia condemned the humiliating act of Sidhi BJP leader Pravesh Shukla for urinating on tribal man Dashrath Rawat's face, on Thursday. The Union Minister is currently on a two-day tour to his hometown Gwalior. He has also demanded the strict most punishment for the accused.

“Such incidents tarnishes human race. Strict actions must be taken if any such incident occurs in the country. Also, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is keeping a constant check on this matter and has geared up to give harshest of punishment to the accused,” said Scindia.

According to information, Jyotiradtiya Scindia in currently is on a two-day visit to Gwalior. He also announced the arrival on Priyanka Gandhi in Chambal division’s Gwalior and said, “It is our tradition to welcome guests as we believe in- Atithi Devo Bhava.”

Along with this, Scindia while talking about opposition said that they are only hungry for power and chair. They are neither concerned about country’s youth nor farmers.

